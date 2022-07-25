Untitled.jpg

Large trees — but not old-growth trees —were logged recently near Phil's Trail west of Bend.

 Courtesy Oregon Wild

The Worthy Garden Club, best known as a place to sample Worthy Brewery beers, will host a scientific conference on Aug. 1 focusing on the future of mature trees in the Deschutes National Forest.

The symposium will use the West Bend Project/Phil’s Trail logging as an example of management practices that organizers say are contrary to recent studies in carbon sequestration and biodiversity values.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.