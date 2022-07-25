The Worthy Garden Club, best known as a place to sample Worthy Brewery beers, will host a scientific conference on Aug. 1 focusing on the future of mature trees in the Deschutes National Forest.
The symposium will use the West Bend Project/Phil’s Trail logging as an example of management practices that organizers say are contrary to recent studies in carbon sequestration and biodiversity values.
The event is a response to a thinning project that resulted in the cutting of dozens of mature trees in the Phil's Trail area west of Bend. The Deschutes National Forest says 24 mature trees were cut in the area but that figure could not be independently verified by The Bulletin. The non-profit group Oregon Wild says at least 30 mature trees were cut in the area.
Forestry experts have been invited to present their research on forest management and conservation practices, and how they relate to local issues in the Deschutes National Forest.
Speakers include Beverly Law (emeritus professor, Oregon State University), Dominick DellaSala (chief scientist, Wild Heritage), and Roger Worthington (owner of Worthy Brewing and supporter of environmental causes).
The Aug. 1 event will be held from 6-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Worthy Brewing requests that attendees register through Eventbrite.
