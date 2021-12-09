These days, books and iPads provide students with most of what they need to know upon entering the classroom. But for some students in Central Oregon, it’s also the classrooms themselves that are helping them learn.
The Bend Science Station on the Oregon State University-Cascades campus and Cascades Academy near Tumalo, both designed by Hennebery Eddy Architects, are two new educational facilities that are providing students with advanced concepts on superefficient energy use and sustainable design.
David Bermudez, executive director of the Bend Science Station, explains that kids start learning about net-zero energy building before they even step in the door.
“We will point out to them as they are looking at the roof and seeing the solar array that the majority of the power they were using that day was being generated by the building itself,” said Bermudez. “That tends to inspire them.”
A solid understanding of designs that allow buildings to create their own energy will play an increasingly important role in architecture as the world shifts towards the use of homes, offices and schools that have a low carbon footprint.
Science Station teachers show students how the solar panels work, as well as the ways that building design can impact energy efficiency. Lesson plans are designed to teach how the building’s features improve energy efficiency. These include high-efficiency heat pumps, along with passive measures, such as building orientation and natural ventilation systems.
“The building is teaching them the laws of convection,” said Timothy Eddy, president of Hennebery Eddy Architects. “It’s drawing cool air low into the building and exhausting it high naturally because of the configuration of the building.”
In summer when days are longer, excess energy is sold back to Pacific Power’s energy grid. In winter when it’s cloudy and more electricity is needed during the shorter days, the utility can “return” the power, achieving a zero balance on the electricity bill.
“With a net positive building what you are endeavoring to do is get all that to balance out so you are not using any energy in the long run from the grid,” said Eddy.
“The building is designed to create as much energy as it uses,” he added. “That helps Bend lower its carbon footprint.”
Hennebery Eddy also designed Cascades Academy near Tumalo, a largely self-sustaining facility with limited access to local utilities. The project does not use natural gas or combustion, produces some of its own electricity with solar panels, and sources all the water it uses from an on-site well. On-site sewage and stormwater systems provide all treatment and disposal.
The school also has an energy-efficient ground source heat pump system, also known as a geothermal exchange, under the playing field to serve the building’s underfloor radiant heating system in winter. The architects left a portion of the floor open so that students could peer into the concrete slab to see the radiant tubing that heats the building.
Both the Science Station and Cascades Academy are recent winners of architectural awards. The Science Station — operated by a nonprofit group — received a Citation Award from the Oregon branch of the American Institute of Architects. The Cascades Academy design earned Eddy and his team a Merit Award from the institute’s Northwest and Pacific Region.
The Hennebery Eddy projects are among a growing number of new construction projects in Bend that meet or exceed some of the country’s most stringent rules around eco-conscious building design.
Close to downtown Bend, the Desert Rain House is a self-sustaining home that requires no electricity, water, or sewer hook-up from the city. It’s recognized by the Living Future Institute, which has stringent protocols for green architecture, as one of the most eco-friendly homes in the U.S.
Other buildings in Bend with large solar arrays include the Bethlehem Inn, a net-zero building. A cluster of homes near Newport Avenue, built by Habitat for Humanity, is also a net-zero development. And in southeast Bend, Kôr Community Land Trust earlier this year also built a handful of net-zero affordable homes
Eddy anticipates more net zero emissions projects on the sunny side of the Cascades.
“In terms of renewable energy like photovoltaics, Bend has an advantage over Western Oregon because Bend gets more sunshine and that is a distinct advantage,” said Eddy.
Back at the Bend Science Station, groups of students come and go each day, and some come back year after year. One frequent returnee, Teaghan Knox, a senior at Summit High, became so interested in photovoltaics that she is experimenting with a semitranslucent film to place over the panels to make them more efficient.
“She is trying to capture a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that conventional solar panels can’t absorb,” said Bermudez. “If she gets it to work in the lab, we are definitely going to paint it onto one of our 72 panels and see how it works in the field.”
