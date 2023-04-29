One year ago at the Bend Whitewater Park in Bend, 17-year-old surfer Ben Murphy became entrapped in the standing waver and was held underwater for six minutes. He later died at St. Charles Bend.

The incident on April 30, 2022 has been seared into the memory of many surfers and park visitors and today a plaque by the wave pays tribute to Ben and helps the tightly-knit community of surfers heal from that day.

