A decision by Bend Park & Recreation District to ban the use of surfboard leashes at its standing wave stirred backlash from the city's tightly knit community of surfers this week, prompting district board members to implement the plan on a trial basis after the park reopens June 18.
At a district board meeting Tuesday, multiple surfers approached a lectern during a public comment period to push back against the decision to ban leashes, a move the district made in the wake of the April 30 accident that trapped Ben Murphy, a 17-year-old surfer, underwater. Murphy died several hours later at St. Charles Bend.
Several surfers told the board that banning leashes would put other river users in danger as surfboards floating downstream are considered a hazard, especially in a part of the river that is often packed with children bobbing about on flimsy plastic air mattresses and tubes.
Michelle Healy, deputy executive director of the park district, said during the meeting that Murphy’s leash had broken off, and there was evidence that it was severely stretched, which indicated to district staff that it has been under pressure. Healy added that black rubber was found on the leash, indicating contact with the gates.
“It is likely that he was tangled,” she said.
Healy said the accident occurred because of a combination of factors, including lower water levels, the use of a leash, and the two-inch gap between the gates that create the wave. It’s believed that Murphy’s foot became lodged in that gap.
“We will never fully understand exactly the mechanics that came together but we think (his leash) pulled his foot, or his ankle, into that gap and held him there,” she said.
Bend surfer Conway Bixby, who spoke during the meeting via zoom, blamed the gap for an accident he said was preventable.
“You can catch your heel in that gap," he said. "I have mentioned that is going to kill somebody. A lot of my friends have said the exact same thing, and now to see this happen is crushing to know that could have been avoided and should have been avoided. This is negligence in my opinion.”
The park district says it intends to enforce the leash ban by monitoring a webcam at the park. If surfers are seen using a leash, the park district says it will flatten the wave by remotely lowering the bladders that help create it, making the wave unsurfable.
District board member Nathan Hovenkamp said if it becomes apparent within a month that the leash ban isn’t working it can be revisited.
“Let’s be willing to be nimble here, in a short time period,” said Hovenkamp.
In addition to the ban on leashes, the district has installed a two-inch-wide block between the gates that create the wave. The block was placed in the gap where it’s believed Murphy’s foot was lodged during his six-minute entrapment underwater. Healy said prior to the accident the district didn’t see the gap as a risk.
She added that going forward, education will be available to surfers and more signs will be erected at the whitewater park, warning of the dangers and providing information on safe use of the surf wave. But the district can’t make Bend Whitewater Park completely safe, Healy said. Signs are expected to be posted next week.
“There is nothing risk-free about getting into the river,” said Healy. “We cannot make the whitewater park, nor any of our other parks, completely without risks to folks, as much as any of us would love that. There are things that can happen.”
Educate and communicate
Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the recreation district, noted that it wasn’t possible to completely shut down the flow of water to the surf channel but going forward staff will look at ways to improve the speed by which the wave is flattened, including the use of higher capacity air compressors used to deflate and inflate the bladders that raise and lower the panels.
Both a witness and Murphy's father, Patrick, told police that the teenager's body floated free once the wave producing panels were lowered, according to a Bend Police report obtained by The Bulletin.
Noah Collier told police that he saw Murphy briefly get his head above water as surfers called Ryan Richard, who manages the wave for the park district, so Richard could reduce the flow of water at the wave.
"Collier told me that everyone else was trying to pull Benjamin out, but his foot was stuck," the reporting police officer wrote. "Collier told me once they got a hold of Richard the wave was collapsed and Benjamin floated out."
The police report also described the harrowing initial minutes of the incident, as surfers desperately flung themselves into the water to free Murphy.
“Every single one of us in line jumped in and tried to release him," witness James Bietsy told police. "I think he got lots of hits from all of us. We were all pulling on him. Nothing got him out. A lot of us were grabbing onto each other. We were all yanking as hard as we could for dear life."
The Bend Paddle Trail Alliance will help spearhead the effort to improve education to the surf community. Alliance board president Justin Rae said his organization will help to provide helmets and personal floatation devices for surfers to use at the park.
Equipment won’t be required but will be strongly encouraged, said Rae. One to two-hour courses will be also available to educate people on river and surf wave safety.
“The reality is that we will have more accidents down there, hopefully, it's not fatalities, but there will be more,” Rae said. “The more we can do to educate and communicate that it is a whitewater park and a river, the better we will be as a community.”
