A permanent ban on the use of leashes by surfers and boogie boarders at the Bend Whitewater Park was adopted this week by park officials, a key safety change following the death of teen surfer Ben Murphy in April.

Bend Park & Recreation District board members, who had placed a temporary ban on leashes after Murphy’s death, accepted a staff recommendation to make the ban permanent during a work session on Tuesday. The ban includes leashes on surfboards and boogie boards.

