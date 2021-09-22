The council is specifically interested in finding individuals with the following interests or qualifications: fishing, hunting, off-road driving and environmental studies. Members of the Burns Paiute Tribe are also encouraged to apply.
The council is responsible for providing feedback on current issues, concerns and proposals to the Bureau of Land Management. The bureau uses that information to engage with local communities as it works on issues related to public lands.
Steens Mountain is a premier hiking and wilderness area in southeast Oregon, located about 60 miles south of Burns. The 9,733-foot-high peak is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including eagles, sage grouse, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope and wild horses.
To nominate someone (including yourself), request a nomination form by calling 541-573-4400, or get a form online by going on the Bureau of Land Management website (blm.gov) and do a search for Steens Mountain Advisory Council. The nomination form can be mailed to BLM Burns District Office, 28910 Hwy 20 West, Hines, Oregon. The application deadline is Oct. 22.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.