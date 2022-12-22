Free guided hikes across Central Oregon on New Year’s Day

People walk the Deschutes River Trail at Tumalo State Park in 2015. The trail will be one of the hikes available on New Year’s Day for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s annual First Day Hikes event, when day-use fees will be waived. Other Central Oregon hike locations include La Pine, Smith Rock and Cove Palisades state parks. 

An Oregon tradition — hiking in state parks on the first day of the New Year — will continue in 2023 with several options near Bend.

Guided first day hikes are led by rangers and volunteers in 20 state parks on New Year's Day, including Smith Rock, Tumalo, Cove Palisades and La Pine state parks.

