People walk the Deschutes River Trail at Tumalo State Park in 2015. The trail will be one of the hikes available on New Year’s Day for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s annual First Day Hikes event, when day-use fees will be waived. Other Central Oregon hike locations include La Pine, Smith Rock and Cove Palisades state parks.
An Oregon tradition — hiking in state parks on the first day of the New Year — will continue in 2023 with several options near Bend.
Guided first day hikes are led by rangers and volunteers in 20 state parks on New Year's Day, including Smith Rock, Tumalo, Cove Palisades and La Pine state parks.
The guided hikes include lectures on park history, geology, wildlife and plants. The hikes are free and the usual $5 day-use parking fee is waived at all state parks that normally require a permit. First-day hikes have been occurring annually in Oregon since 2012.
State park officials advise participants to dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars to view wildlife. Local hike details are as follows:
• Smith Rock State Park hike starts at 9 a.m. and begins at the Welcome Center yurt. The walk is not recommended for baby strollers as trail conditions include dirt and gravel. Dogs are welcome on leashes. Registration through the Oregon State Parks website is required for the 3-mile hike. For more information about the hikes, call 541-548-7501.
• Tumalo State Park hike begins at 1 p.m. at the day-used area near the parking fee machine. Organizers request participants arrive 10-15 minutes early. The six-mile out-and-back hike is along the Deschutes River Trail and will take about 2.5 hours to complete. The walk is recommended for children 8 and older. Dogs are not allowed on the trail when it enters the Riley Ranch Nature Preserve. Dog walkers will need to turn around at that point. For more information call 541-388-6055.
• La Pine State Park hike starts at 10 a.m. at the Cougar Woods Trailhead. The three-mile hike offers views of the Deschutes River and is along a dirt trail with minimal elevation gain. Possible snow and ice may limit access. Baby strollers at not recommended due to snow. Dogs are welcome on leashes. Registration is required through the state parks website. For more information, call 541-316-9755.
Cove Palisades State Park hike starts at 1 p.m. at the Crooked River Campground in the Boat Trailer Parking lot. The hike is easy to medium and not recommended for baby strollers. Dogs are welcome on leashes. Registration is not required.
