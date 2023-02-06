Two chairlifts at Mt. Bachelor stopped working periodically over the weekend, causing patrons to voice frustration on social media but Mt. Bachelor says the problem was weather-related and temporary.
One user of the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook group reported being stranded on the Cloudchaser lift for 30 minutes in windy and cold conditions. The same poster said delays also occurred on the Skyliner lift.
“The lifts were either on hold or didn’t run over the weekend due to wind/weather – nothing mechanical,” said Stacey Hutchinson, vice president of communications for POWDR, Mt. Bachelor’s parent company.
On Monday, the Summit and Northwest lifts were listed “on hold” due to rime ice build-up, said Hutchinson, and were expected to be up and running again as soon as workers were able to dig out and de-ice equipment. Of the ski area's 17 lifts, 11 were in operation on Monday, according to its website.
Mt. Bachelor has experienced a series of delays in recent weeks. In late January the popular Northwest express lift was down for several days while crews worked to repair a burst gear box hose. The Skyliner chairlift has also had past problems but is being replaced with a six-person chairlift for the 2023-2024 winter season.
