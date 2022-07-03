Residents in southwest Bend overwhelming want to transform a forested landscape near the Deschutes River south of the Old Mill into Bend’s newest park. That’s the finding of a survey conducted by three neighborhood associations in the southern part of Bend.
Between April and May, 2,039 people in southwest Bend were surveyed on the future of an area located close to the Central Oregon Irrigation District Canal, around one mile south of the Old Mill District and west of Brookswood Boulevard.
Eight out of 10 of people surveyed (81.1%) said that Bend Park & Recreation District should help fund the purchase of the land. Seven out of 10 surveyed (71.6%) said they would support a bond measure to help fund the purchase of the land. Around half of the people polled (49.4%) said they currently use the area to get to other places in Bend.
The survey was conducted by Southwest Bend, Southern Crossing, and Century West neighborhood associations.
Central Oregon Irrigation District is currently in the planning stages of selling a portion of the 130-acre parcel of land to homebuilder Pahlisch Homes.
The irrigation district owns a piped canal and power station in the area but says it has become an issue to manage a large tract of land in the city and has expressed concerns about people deliberately starting fires in the area. While the area is not developed as a park currently, nearby residents frequently walk, bike and jog on trails in the area.
A view easement held by the Mt. Bachelor Village Homeowners Association protects most of the forested area from development until 2034. But homeowner associations in southwest Bend are pushing for a plan that will protect the area from development in perpetuity.
Craig Horrell, general manager of Central Oregon Irrigation District, said changes to property lines are needed before the land can be sold to Pahlisch and that is still a work in progress with the city of Bend.
Don Horton, executive director of Bend Park & Recreation District, sees challenges in acquiring the property for the district. For one, he notes the area has already been tentatively sold to Pahlisch Homes. Another matter is that the city of Bend has planned this property as an area of opportunity for development, Horton said.
"Both of these present a challenge to the district to acquire the land," he said.
Some portions of the property will remain accessible to the public even if Pahlisch builds homes there, said Horton. This includes trails along the river, along the canal and from Brookswood to the river. Horton did not completely close the door on the park district purchasing the property, but said it would require Pahlisch to pull out of its agreement with the irrigation district.
"Should the contract between COID and Palisch Homes not be realized, it will open an opportunity for the district to have this discussion with COID," he said.
For COID to complete its 2017 sales agreement with Pahlisch, the 80-acre parcel would need to become a legal lot of record in order for Deschutes County to allow development.
But if the deal between COID and Pahlisch does fall through, funding could be a problem for the park district, said Horton. Despite the results of the survey by the neighborhood associations, he remains skeptical that a bond to pay for the property could be passed. He points to rising inflation as a significant hurdle in convincing the public to support the bond.
"While it’s true that voters have been favorable to bonds in recent elections, the climate has changed," he said. "We’d want to do more polling to better understand the likelihood of a bond passing if it comes to that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.