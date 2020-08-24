A Level 2 "be set" evacuation warning has been downgraded to a Level 1 "be ready" warning near the Green Ridge Fire.
Residences north of Indian Ford between Green Ridge Road and Fly Lake Road were dropped from Level 2 to Level 1, according to a release from the Deschutes and Jefferson county sheriff's offices Monday. No areas remain under a Level 2 warning.
A "Be Ready" warning is also in effect for several other areas around the fire, including:
- Residences along Indian Ford Road from U.S. Highway 20 to Stevens Canyon Road.
- Residences east of Fly Lake Road to Stevens Canyon Road, and all residences along Stevens Canyon Road.
- Private residences and campgrounds west of Forest Road 14 within the Metolius Basin in the Camp Sherman area.
- Residences in Jefferson County north of the Deschutes County line, west of Whychus Creek and the Deschutes River north to Lake Billy Chinook. That includes Geneva, Grandview, Three Rivers, Air Park Estates and the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds, according to the release.
As of Monday morning, the Green Ridge Fire spanned 4,402 acres and was 2% contained. The fire was threatening 108 structures, and 509 personnel are responding, fire officials say.
