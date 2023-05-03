Water is flowing into the Prineville Reservoir at a rate not seen in several years, the latest indication that a devastating drought hanging over Central Oregon is beginning to ease.

As of Tuesday, Prineville Reservoir was 82% full and fast approaching capacity — a big turnaround compared to a year ago at the same time when the reservoir was just 28% full. It’s even a big recovery from the start of April this year when the reservoir was only 20% full.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.