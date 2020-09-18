Mid-September is typically a busy time for Crux Fermentation Project, as patrons lounge outside, beer-in-hand, enjoying the waning days of summer. Not so this year, as smoke from wildfires reached hazardous levels in Bend for over a week, forcing patrons at Crux and other businesses to seek refuge indoors.
“The smoke has absolutely affected us,” said Jason Randles, brand and marketing manager for Crux Fermentation Project. "We were able to pivot and open up inside but capacity is super limited. Fortunately, we only had to shut down for one day due to too much smoke indoors."
As a city that relies on tourism, many Bend business owners plan on a lucrative September to help get them through the rest of autumn. Tourist outfitters, bike rental shops, outdoor cafes and restaurants are a few of the businesses that have been impacted by smoke. Bend is also in a building boom and anything that forces construction to slow down, such as poor air quality, can cause a downturn in business.
People who work outdoors are particularly concerned about exposure to high levels of PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns or less), which can reach deep into the respiratory system and enter the bloodstream.
Long-term exposure to high levels of PM 2.5 can lead to birth defects and certain cancers. Most residents of Bend and surrounding areas have attempted to avoid the smoke by staying indoors, but the air pollution can still infiltrate homes and buildings.
On Friday morning the air quality was again over 400, a level that falls in the “hazardous” category. By Friday afternoon the air quality had improved to 154, which is still in the “unhealthy” category.
At Crux, Randles said 200 people can normally stand outside. This past week, capacity was reduced to just 40 people inside.
“Last Friday and Saturday were busy but nowhere near what they would have been without the smoke,” said Randles. “We were hoping for a strong weekend after Labor Day as we all could use a good fall to help us out after being shut down for two months earlier this year.”
Smoke has also stalled the business of building and selling homes. Jay Campbell, co-owner of Bend-based Woodhill Homes, said his framers and siders have not been able to work this week. A lumber supplier he typically works with is also closed due to smoke in the air. Building final inspections and foundation pours have also been held up as city inspectors are not working, he said.
“In one case we have a buyer ready to close, but we can’t get a building final,” said Campbell. “Without a building final, we can’t close escrow and let the buyer move in. So, yes, the smoke has had a significant effect on business.”
And then there is the outdoor industry, dependent on the arrival of tourists, as well as locals willing to head outside. Dan McGarigle, owner of Pine Mountain Sports, said foot traffic has been down by 50% to 60% since the arrival of the smoke.
“It pumped the brakes on us,” said McGarigle. “There were a lot of cancellations from folks that were planning on coming to Bend. We refunded a significant amount of rentals and out foot traffic is a lot slower.”
McGarigle said he has seen this before in previous years.
“It’s just lost business, and there isn’t any way to get it back,” he said.
The silver lining, if there is one, is that the sudden downturn has allowed his staff to rest after a relentlessly busy summer season, said McGarigle. Bikes have been flying off the shelves this year and bike shops have stayed busy all summer.
“Our crew has been able to respond to that demand but it also takes a toll,” said McGarigle. “It’s a double-edged sword where we miss the revenue and we don’t want to see our state on fire the way that it is, but it has given our crew a little bit of a break.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.