Bend experienced its worst air quality this year Monday when wildfire smoke reached hazardous levels before tapering off overnight.
The level of particulate matter 2.5 microns or less reached 462 at 7 p.m. Monday in Bend, according to data from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Any measurement over 301 is considered hazardous to all groups.
Wildfire smoke filtered over the Cascades from the Middle Fork wildfire complex in Lane County, said Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for the department. The Middle Fork Complex is comprised of the Kwis, Gales and Ninemile fires, which saw a significant uptick in activity Monday. The Middle Fork Complex is 12,663 acres and 7% contained.
For Central Oregonians, the smoke was reminiscent of air pollution that wafted into the area after last year’s devastating Labor Day fires. At that time, the Air Quality Index levels soared over 500 and remained in very unhealthy or hazardous territory for eight straight days.
Elsewhere in Central Oregon, La Pine peaked at 472 at 9 p.m., and Sunriver was in the 450-455 range for about two hours before midnight, said Peter Brewer, the Department of Environmental Quality’s wildfire smoke response coordinator.
The air quality returned to moderate levels Tuesday morning but remained at the unhealthy level, 157, in La Pine. Air quality is expected to improve Wednesday to “good” levels, amid cooler air temperatures and higher humidity, according to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.
