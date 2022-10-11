Smoke from the Cedar Creek wildfire returned to parts of Central Oregon and the Highway 58 corridor on Tuesday, sending air quality soaring to hazardous levels in some areas.
The Air Quality Index level reached 188 in downtown Bend Tuesday morning, a level considered “unhealthy” for all groups. The air index in Oakridge was 343, a level considered “hazardous.”
When smoke levels are between 151 and 200, active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exertion, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
When air quality levels are over 300, the agency said all groups can experience serious health effects and people should remain indoors.
The Cedar Creek wildfire has burned 122,463 acres in the Deschutes and Willamette national forests and is 38% contained. More than 600 people are still working to put out the fire and build containment lines.
Heavy smoke on Monday made helicopter flights challenging, according to a release from Cedar Creek fire officials. Heavy helicopters flew water bucket missions to the fire as conditions allowed, although fixed-wing tankers were unable to fly through the dense smoke to drop retardant.
After weeks of dwindling activity, the wildfire jumped containment lines on Sunday along the southern fire edge near Lucas Lake.
Firefighters used water bucket drops from heavy helicopters combined with retardant drops from air tankers again as dozers and Interagency Hotshot Crews worked to construct a fireline around the area where the fire crossed containment lines.
Containment lines were being built around the fire on the southern fire perimeter near Lucas Lake on Monday.
Also on Monday, firefighters used a break in the smoke to launch a drone to look for heat signatures. Few areas of active heat remained in northern areas of the fire.
Fire crews worked on a variety of suppression efforts around much of the fire Tuesday, grading roads, cleaning ditches and culverts, chipping fuels left from suppression efforts, and removing hazard trees along interior road systems.
