cedar creek fire smoke

A dozer line cut into the forest where firefighters are working to contain the Cedar Creek Fire on Sunday. 

 Inciweb/Submitted photo

Smoke from the Cedar Creek wildfire returned to parts of Central Oregon and the Highway 58 corridor on Tuesday, sending air quality soaring to hazardous levels in some areas.

The Air Quality Index level reached 188 in downtown Bend Tuesday morning, a level considered “unhealthy” for all groups. The air index in Oakridge was 343, a level considered “hazardous.”

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

