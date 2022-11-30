MOUNT BACHELOR — Joy was definitely in the air as hundreds of skiers and snowboarders gathered at the Pine Marten chairlift just before it opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the start of the winter season at Mt. Bachelor ski resort.
Also in the air was snow — and plenty of it — and frosty temperatures in the low 20s. But the blizzard bearing down on the crowd was the last thing on anyone's mind as chairlift operators rang bells and used a bullhorn to welcome the crowd and start operations.
The adrenaline-fueled crowd responded with hoots and hollers.
Oliver Rye, a videographer, from Bend, stood at the front of the line at Pine Marten, having arrived around 8 a.m.
“It’s going to be beautiful. There is fresh snow coming down, they groomed a bunch of the runs, and they have some lifts open,” said Rye. “Winter is here.”
Mt. Bachelor opened the Pine Marten and Little Pine lifts on Wednesday and is expected to open more on Thursday, said Johnny Sereni, spokesperson for the resort. By the weekend, he expects Skyliner and Sunrise chair lifts to be added to the mix. This year marks 65 years in operation for the resort.
“We’re happy to be up and running. People are stoked because the snow is here and they are having a great time,” said Sereni.
More than 1,200 people used the mountain on its opening day, Sereni said.
John McLeod, general manager for Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, was at the chairlift greeting the first skiers to head up the mountain.
“This is a great start for us," he said. "Mother Nature has given up plenty of snow.”
McLeod responded to questions from The Bulletin about safety, following a ski season that saw three fatalities on the mountain. He said the resort beefed up its ski patrol this season, adding six additional members to the department.
“Safety is our number one priority. We look after our guests. But unfortunately, this is a sport that contains some risk. We are hoping for a good year and we do everything we can to keep our guests and our community safe,” said McLeod.
Conditions will vary across the mountain and accessible terrain will only be added when it is safe to do so, he said.
“Guests have to be aware of conditions that they are likely to encounter,” he said.
Limited visibility and strong winds made it tough going for some on day one of the ski season. Many had ice covering their goggles as they came down from their first run. But despite the conditions, everyone was smiling.
“It was so nice. It’s so fluffy. I have never ridden pow before so it was so much fun," said Jess Rezner, 25.
Rezner moved to Bend from Southern California in September and expects to do a lot of skiing at Mt. Bachelor this winter.
“It’s so much fun. It's a blast. You don't have to be scared of falling. It's super fun,” said Rezner.
Tristan Thomas, 7, and his brother Liam Thomas, 10, were also on the mountain, accompanied by their parents, and excited to get in their first turns of the season. Wednesday was Tristan’s birthday making the day extra special. The Elk Meadow Elementary School student was looking forward to getting some air.
“My favorite trick is jumping up and doing a grab,” he said.
At the bottom of the Pine Marten run, Richard Carson, 40, slowed to a stop to finish his first run of the day.
“Oh my God,” said Carson, trying to catch his breath as he got back in line for another run. “It was excellent, very nice. Hard to see though, off-piste, off-trails. I just full-blasted that whole run.”
