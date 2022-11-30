Thomas brothers

Liam Thomas, 10, left in the blue helmet, and his brother Tristan Thomas, 7, in the black helmet were at Mt. Bachelor ski area Wednesday, excited to get in their first turns of the season.

 Michael Kohn/The Bulletin

MOUNT BACHELOR — Joy was definitely in the air as hundreds of skiers and snowboarders  gathered at the Pine Marten chairlift just before it opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the start of the winter season at Mt. Bachelor ski resort.

Also in the air was snow — and plenty of it — and frosty temperatures in the low 20s. But the blizzard bearing down on the crowd was the last thing on anyone's mind as chairlift operators rang bells and used a bullhorn to welcome the crowd and start operations.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.