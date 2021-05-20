Repair work on a sinkhole that forced the shutdown of an Arnold Irrigation District canal last week is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Friday.
Backfilling of the sinkhole occurred earlier this week and was followed by shotcrete work, said Colin Wills, general manager for the irrigation district. Shotcreting is a construction technique that involves spraying concrete from a hose.
The sinkhole, which occurred in the Deschutes River Woods area, was first reported on May 13. Witnesses said the hole was large enough to engulf a full-size pickup truck.
Sinkholes are not uncommon in Central Oregon, a region with a volcanic past that has left the Bend area with lava tubes, caverns and unstable bedrock. Last week's sinkhole was unique because of its size. Most are only 2- to 3- feet wide.
Wills said the shotcrete work was done in a way to expedite the process, including using hot water and fiber additive. But the district still needs to wait around 24 hours before the work is cured.
Robinson & Owen Heavy Construction company did the work to backfill the sinkhole. Flatline Concrete Pumping was hired to do the shotcrete work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.