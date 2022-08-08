Firefighters pass cut tree segments at the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as they clear Forest Road 2421 along Black Creek. The road is located south of fire and will potentially serve as a control line to stop the fire from moving further south.
Several wildfires across parts of Oregon kept crews busy over the weekend, although fire activity close to Bend has been relatively light in recent days. Crews have been working the fires in high temperatures and amid dry fuels.
In the Central Cascades, work continued over the weekend on the Windigo Fire, a lightning-caused fire 20 miles southwest of La Pine. Windigo has burned 1,052 acres and is 25% contained, according to InciWeb, an incident information system.
West of the Windigo Fire, the Potter Fire has burned 234 acres and is 0% contained, according to InciWeb. The fire is located eight miles northeast of Toketee Lake. Between the Windigo and Potter fires, the Big Swamp Fire has burned an estimated 102 acres, according to a Monday update from Northwest Incident Management Team 6.
West of Waldo Lake, the Cedar Creek fire has burned 3,234 acres in the Willamette National Forest and is 0% contained, according to InciWeb. The lightning-caused fire is located 15 miles east of Oakridge, on the Middle Fork Ranger District.
On Sunday Central Oregon Fire Info reported smokejumpers were responding to a small fire northeast of Waldo Lake. Known as Incident 569, the fire is 0.1 acres.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.