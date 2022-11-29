Steins Pillar (copy)

Steins Pillar Trailhead is accessed in the Ochoco National Forest.

 Bulletin file photo

The Ochoco National Forest is inviting Central Oregonians to celebrate the arrival of winter with a family-friendly event at the Ochoco Ranger Station Pavilion on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event, held in partnership with the non-profit group Discover Your Forest, will feature a scavenger hunt, winter-themed stories read by a U.S. Forest Service field ranger, and a visit by Smokey Bear. Christmas tree permits will also be available for purchase at the event for $5.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.