The Ochoco National Forest is inviting Central Oregonians to celebrate the arrival of winter with a family-friendly event at the Ochoco Ranger Station Pavilion on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event, held in partnership with the non-profit group Discover Your Forest, will feature a scavenger hunt, winter-themed stories read by a U.S. Forest Service field ranger, and a visit by Smokey Bear. Christmas tree permits will also be available for purchase at the event for $5.
Field rangers will also lead a guided snowshoe tour at 2 p.m. starting at the gated entrance to Walton Lake. A limited number of snowshoes are available for on-site use but the public is encouraged to bring their own.
For more information on the event, contact Karen Walsh, the executive director of Discover Your Forest, at karen.walsh@discovernw.org.
To reach the Ochoco Ranger District Station Pavilion from Prineville, take U.S. Highway 26 north for 16 miles. Turn right on Ochoco Ranger Station Road and go 9 miles to the Ranger Station, then turn left, proceed across the small bridge, and take a right into the Forest Camp fee station. Continue on to the pavilion group site.
