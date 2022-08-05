ye21
Mike Harper looks over his property that got scorched by the Darlene fire near La Pine on July 12, 2021. 

 DEAN GUERNSEY/Bulletin photo

The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all.

The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings.

