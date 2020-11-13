New rules around the use of caves on the Deschutes National Forest were nearly finalized this week, advancing efforts to protect caves that have suffered years of neglect and abuse.
The Cave Management Forest Order, first made public in March, is now in a 45-day objection period, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest.
The Deschutes National Forest is home to around 700 caves, some of them with historic value, having been used by Native Americans for centuries. Others are home to bats and other sensitive wildlife. But irresponsible behavior in the caves has left many of them damaged and full of litter, their walls sometimes marred by graffiti.
Most of the rules had already been in place to protect the caves, but the new order consolidates them into a single document, giving law enforcement more tools to protect the caves.
“Having one comprehensive forest order for caves rather than multiple different forest orders will help us communicate and enforce the rules more effectively, which will increase our protection of these finite cave resources,” said Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
The 45-day objection period extends only to individuals or groups who previously submitted comments, either during the scoping period or the public comment period.
The rules in the order go beyond prohibiting littering and graffiti. They also include prohibitions on camping, lighting fires, smoking, slacklining, installing anchors and playing loud music. Leaving behind any bodily waste is also against the rules, so cave goers are encouraged to relieve themselves before exploring these underground worlds.
What else is banned in the caves? The list includes alcoholic beverages, glass containers, domestic animals (except service animals), hand drying agents such as chalk (which is used for climbing), bikes, skateboards and glitter.
In addition, there are bans on entering certain caves in winter to protect bats. This includes Lava River Cave and Arnold Ice Cave, which are closed from Sept. 15 to April 30. For Lava River Cave, the opening may be pushed back depending on when the Forest Service opens the cave, which was closed for a construction project and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some organizations have stepped up to clean caves that have been damaged, including Oregon High Desert Grotto and Wanderlust Tours. Last year these groups removed 50 pounds of garbage from Boyd Cave near Bend and spent hours sandblasting graffiti from the walls. They returned last month for additional work.
In 2020 “there was new graffiti but nothing compared to 2019 with decades of build-up,” said Neil Marchington, chairman of Grotto, a group of cave enthusiasts. “This is a good example of how much easier it is to maintain clean caves compared to the initial clean up. We are also just getting better as a team at running removal.”
