REDMOND — Rockchucks, the large rodents that are common in Central Oregon, are being blamed for a breach in the Pilot Butte Canal that caused flooding along a road and several properties halfway between Bend and Redmond on Wednesday night.
The rockchucks allegedly weakened the canal wall by tunneling into it, causing a 30-foot section to collapse.
Central Oregon Irrigation District, which operates the Pilot Butte Canal, responded to reports of the breach at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The district shut down the canal in Bend, but water continued to flow through the breached area for an additional four hours, said Craig Horrell, the district’s general manager.
Two earthmovers were at the location of the breach on Thursday, restoring the wall with clay and and rock. The breach occurred in the canal close to SW Young Avenue, between the Old Bend-Redmond Highway and 61st Street.
Canal breaches are rare in Central Oregon but not unheard of. In May last year, a large sinkhole appeared in a canal belonging to Arnold Irrigation District, forcing that district to shut down its canal for a week. Horrell said the last major canal failure in his district occurred in Bend in 2005 when around 10 homes were flooded after a canal failed near Silver Lake Boulevard.
Jess Morgan, a resident on SW Young Avenue, said she noticed water on the road after coming home from dinner on Wednesday and immediately called her husband and some neighbors to investigate. Residents found the breach and called the Central Oregon Irrigation District.
“It was coming quite quickly after we noticed it. You could hear the rushing water, and see it coming,” said Morgan, a project manager for Hydro Flask. “It was inconvenient, but we rolled with the punches.”
Morgan said she and her husband started moving items out of the garage when it became clear that the water was approaching their property. She also bought sandbags from Fred Meyer to surround her home. The irrigation district placed pumps in the garage to start removing water from her garage. Irrigation district workers were at the property on Thursday helping with cleanup.
According to Horrell, the breach occurred because rockchucks create tunnels in the canal walls, which are then susceptible to failure when water enters them.
“They take out all the structural ability. The water finds the path of least resistance, and it just starts moving in there,” said Horrell.
Rockchucks, also known as yellow-bellied marmots, are the largest members of the squirrel family. They hibernate for about eight months of the year starting in September, usually emerging in April to fatten up on grass, plants, flowers and the occasional insect.
Andrew Walch, a biologist for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said it’s common for rockchucks to make a home in any sloped ground that they can tunnel into.
“Canal walls just happen to fit that type of habitat need,” he said.
The water level in the Pilot Butte canal rose earlier this month after irrigation season started in the first week of April. Water has been flowing consistently through the canal for about three weeks. Horrell said it’s not yet known how much water was lost from the breach.
Weak spots in the canals caused by burrowing animals are usually caught before there is any large damage, said Horrell. But vegetation can sometimes cover the holes making them hard to spot. Horrell said the repair cost for Wednesday’s breach could run up $200,000.
Water will slowly be added to the canal in the coming days, and the district will monitor the water level and the stability of the canal walls. It’s not clear when the canal can run at full height again, said Horrell.
“We will assess it, watch it as it comes,” he said.
Rock Chuck Norris does not sleep, he waits.
