The Deschutes National Forest has announced several roadwork projects scheduled to occur in April in the Metolius River area that could cause driving delays.
April 5-9: Delays are expected on Forest Service Road 1230 between FS Road 12 to the end of the paved section of FS Road 1230. The existing roadway is being turned into a gravel surface to prevent potholes from forming in the asphalt.
April 12-16: Both lanes on a section of FS Road 12 between the junction of FS Road 1210 and FS Road 1217 will be closed to repair a 50-foot section of FS Road 12. The section of road will have a gravel driving surface and will be repaved later this year. FS roads 1217 and 1210 will be open while crews work on FS Road 12.
April 19-23: FS Road 1200-980 between FS Road 12 and Candle Creek Campground will be closed. The campground will also be closed during this time. Work will be done on a 400-foot section of the road that has an unstable driving surface and base.
Questions about the repair work can be directed to Donald Walker, the Sisters Ranger District Road Manager 541-410-2041.
