Hikers, bicycle riders and other users of the Deschutes River Trail near Dillon Falls should be aware of road construction crews active in the area over the coming days.
Heavy equipment operations and the potential for travel delays or closures could occur along Forest Road 41, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest.
The boat launch at Dillon Falls will not be usable by the public during the road reconstruction. Heavy equipment will also be operating in this highly used area.
Work crews will also be conducting work on the south end of Forest Road 4606 coming from Skyliners Road for the next several weeks. Heavy equipment will be operating along this road and the public is advised to avoid the area.
Forest roads 41 and 4606 remain open at this time, but officials from the Deschutes National Forest advise that closures may occur at the discretion of the work crews.
Questions or concerns regarding the closures can be directed to the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
(1) comment
Closed for what? How long?
