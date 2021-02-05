The annual Central Oregon Sportsman Show, which last year was canceled at the last minute due to the sudden closures of the first wave of COVID, is scheduled to operate March 11-14.
In order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines on limiting the number of people indoors, the show is planned to have different time slots for entry, according to Joe Brennan, sales associate for O’Loughlin Trade Shows, which is organizing the event.
The Sportsman Show is a family-friendly event that features boats, RVs, camping and hunting equipment, and fishing gear. Activities include a fishing pool where kids can cast a line.
Tickets for the show will be sold online only, said Brennan, in order to limit contact between individuals.
“It has been a long summer and fall working with the authorities but we are persevering and as a result, we are doing our shows,” said Brennan.
The Sportsman Show is held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. Tickets are available at: thesportshows.com/shows/central-oregon.
