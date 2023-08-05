State agencies responsible for controlling wildfires are taking no chances after a red flag warning was issued this weekend for areas east of the Cascades.
Wildfire crews from Clatsop and Washington counties were mobilized Friday to take up positions in Jefferson County to be closer to any fires that might strike the region over the weekend, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
The pre-positioning of wildland firefighter crews is a defensive tactic made by officials when the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning, which indicates an increased risk of fire danger. If a wildfire does start, the crews will be closer to the fire and have a better chance of putting it out before it grows into a larger complex fire.
The crews will be pre-positioned in Madras for 72 hours and could stay longer if needed. Around 25 firefighters, eight engines and two water tenders have been mobilized. After their base is established, the crews will continue to keep busy.
“They will cross-train with local fire personnel, familiarize themselves with the local area and support local fire district projects as needed,” said Alison Green, a spokesperson for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
A red flag warning is in effect for most of Central and Eastern Oregon through the weekend. The warning was put in place due to dry thunderstorm activity and cured vegetation, said Christel Bennese, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. Despite the clouds moving in, the storm activity won’t bring much rain to the area.
“The environment beneath the clouds is dry, which will cause the falling precipitation to likely evaporate before reaching the ground,” Bennese said.
Oregon and Washington experienced over 2,500 lightning strikes on Thursday, although most of the lightning missed Central Oregon, she said.
The weather service predicts Bend will have high temperatures in the low to mid 80s over the weekend possibly rising to 87 degrees on Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected in the middle of next week before the weather becomes hot again in the six to 10-day outlook.
Jaimie Olle, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said she encourages Central Oregonians to follow public fire-use restrictions currently in place to prevent human-caused fires so firefighters can focus on stamping out any lightning-caused fire starts.
“The most important piece is campfires are only allowed in designated, developed campgrounds,” said Olle. “And as people are out and about they should never park or drive on dead or dry vegetation.”
Smoking is prohibited in the national forest, except within developed sites, or inside closed vehicles or buildings. Fireworks are also prohibited on federal lands.
These current rules apply to the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest, the Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville Bureau of Land Management areas.
