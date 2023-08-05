cbdnf (copy)
Buy Now

In this Bulletin file photo, a U.S. Forest Service firefighter works a fire line in the Deschutes National Forest east of Sunriver in May. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

State agencies responsible for controlling wildfires are taking no chances after a red flag warning was issued this weekend for areas east of the Cascades.

Wildfire crews from Clatsop and Washington counties were mobilized Friday to take up positions in Jefferson County to be closer to any fires that might strike the region over the weekend, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.