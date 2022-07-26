Benham Falls stock

Benham Falls on the Deschutes River.

 Makenzie Whittle/Bulletin file photo

As water becomes scarcer in Central Oregon — and debate rages over how to conserve water and share it among a variety of stakeholders — the Deschutes River Conservancy is taking a closer look at some of the more divisive issues with a new, year-long series of public seminars.

The conservancy’s series of free monthly seminars, Raise the Deschutes, is designed to help educate the public about water management in Central Oregon. The series provides opportunities for the public to engage with water experts who will discuss water supply, river hydrology, climate change, canal piping, and water conservation options.

