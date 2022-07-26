As water becomes scarcer in Central Oregon — and debate rages over how to conserve water and share it among a variety of stakeholders — the Deschutes River Conservancy is taking a closer look at some of the more divisive issues with a new, year-long series of public seminars.
The conservancy’s series of free monthly seminars, Raise the Deschutes, is designed to help educate the public about water management in Central Oregon. The series provides opportunities for the public to engage with water experts who will discuss water supply, river hydrology, climate change, canal piping, and water conservation options.
The next seminar, scheduled for Aug. 17, is titled Whose Water is it Anyway? Water Rights 101 and will focus on water rights in the Deschutes Basin.
The seminar will be held in person between 6-8 p.m. at the Open Space Event Studios at 220 NE Lafayette Ave. in Bend. For those who can’t make the in-person event, the seminar will also live-streamed. Interested participants can sign up at raisethedeschutes.org.
The website also contains a link to watch the previous seminar (the first in the series), titled What’s Going on with Our Rivers? Hydrology and Water Management in the Upper Deschutes Basin.
