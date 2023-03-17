New rules to help protect mule deer breeding and migration areas from development projects in Deschutes County will be the focus of a series of upcoming public hearings and meetings next month.
Adoption of the protections could result in code changes in the county that will impact mostly rural residents.
The discussion is part of a process to create a new Mule Deer Winter Range Combining Zone, also known as an overlay zone, in Deschutes County. The zone would not block all development, but establish rules around projects so they do not impinge on mule deer breeding or migration areas.
The process involves the public, the Deschutes County Planning Commission, and county commissioners to determine what potential regulations might be put in place for the new overlay zone.
The meetings were originally scheduled to take place in August last year but were postponed by commissioners in a 2-1 vote.
The new overlay zone area is based on updated biological data for the winter range habitat for mule deer. The zone will have regulations concerning specific uses that the County Commission will decide are either prohibited, limited or allowed fully. The data is based on a wildlife "inventory," which is not unlike a census but one that was taken over several years to study use patterns.
Current regulations are based on outdated information collected in the early 1990s that is due for an update. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development are providing information to the county in regard to each agency’s area of expertise, but it’s Deschutes County that leads the project.
“Our hope is that through a complete and thorough public process, the county will be able to use the updated data and information to improve protections for mule deer winter range in Deschutes County,” said Andrew Walch, a biologist with ODFW.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports mule deer numbers have declined 33% since 2017, mainly due to habitat loss and blocked migration routes.
Walch said ODFW will be involved during the next stage of the process, primarily to provide the context and data behind the recommended updates to the mapped mule deer winter range zone.
“We will speak to how we gather and analyze data, and what the importance of winter range habitat is to mule deer and other wildlife in Central Oregon,” he said.
The first hearings will address proposed amendments that create the combining zone for mule deer. No current plans address sensitive bird or elk inventories.
Tanya Saltzman, a senior planner with Deschutes County community development, says engaging in this process is important because the current inventory for mule deer is over 30 years old and "no longer fully reflects the habitat needs to support the mule deer population targets of ODFW."
But some affected residents say the inventories usurp the property rights of landowners.
“It appears to me that it is an attempt to basically stop the growth of Deschutes County in a very desirable area, which is the corridor west of Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond," said Ron Cochran, a Deschutes County resident who has property in the Winter Range Combining Zone.
Cochran said a major concern is restricted use for landowners as the proposed changes may require landowners to build new homes close to roads.
“That takes out a lot of the nice effect of being in the country if you are going to hear every truck that goes by," said Cochran. "I think that is a concern. Most people being individuals, especially out here, ranchers and farmers, want to do what they want to do on their property, and feel they have property rights.”
Cochran said there could be incentives that will help people adhere to new regulations, such as a reduced property tax, and he is interested in attending the upcoming information meetings to gain clarification.
Prior to the public hearings, members of the public can receive information during one of three public information sessions. All three public information sessions will feature the same content, and a recording of one of them will be made available for those who are unable to attend.
Ahead of the meetings, around 5,600 property owners are being contacted to inform them that land use changes might limit property uses. The project website (deschutes.org/muledeer) has hearing info, an FAQ page and maps. The website also contains information on how to submit written testimony to the public record.
Cochran said he “applauds the county” for sending out the notices and he hopes recipients will read them and come to a meeting.
“That is my biggest ask, that people come to the meetings and let their thoughts be known rather than just let a handful of people make the decision for them,” said Cochran.
The Deschutes County Planning Commission will hold the first public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 at the Deschutes Service Center, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend. Attendance will also be possible remotely via Zoom. Two sets of hearings will be held, one before the planning commission and then a second set of hearings in front of the Deschutes County Commission.
The information sessions are scheduled for April 4 at Sisters High School, April 6 at the Deschutes Service Center, and April 10 at Redmond City Hall. The meeting times have yet to be released, however.
