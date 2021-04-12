Deschutes County is planning to hold a public forum on its plan to update inventories of mule deer, elk and eagles. Inventory information available to wildlife officials is approximately 30 years old.
The first phase of the project represents only the data collection stage and presentation of biological info. No changes to county zoning or other regulations have been proposed. A separate phase conducted at a later date would initiate the wildlife inventory.
“The goal for this phase is to present the data collected by the wildlife biologists to the public, give them some background on how that data was collected by our agency partners and consultant team and give a sense of potential next steps,” said Tanya Saltzman, senior planner for Deschutes County Community Development.
Saltzman said a public online survey will be an opportunity for the county to gauge general interest in incorporating the new data into its development code and comprehensive plan.
The meetings, scheduled for April 15 and April 29 at 6 p.m., will be held virtually.
For the April 15 meeting, participants can join by phone by dialing 346-248-7799. For the Zoom Link, visit: www.deschutes.org/cd/page/wildlife-inventory-update. The webinar ID is 889-2006-9503. The passcode is 717743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.