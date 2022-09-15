A group that opposes a plan to build a dedicated mountain biking area northeast of Prineville is planning to hold a rally against the project on Saturday in Prineville.
The rally against the Lemon Gulch Trail System Project is planned for 10 a.m. in front of the Crook County Courthouse, said Dave Nielsen, one of the organizers of the meeting.
The trail system is a project planned by the U.S. Forest Service in a rural area 15 miles northeast of Prineville, in the Ochoco National Forest. The trail network is designed specifically for mountain biking and is intended to reduce congestion on trails in the Prineville area and limit conflicts with equestrians and other trail users.
The project is backed by mountain biking and equestrian groups, including Central Oregon Trail Alliance and Oregon Equestrian Trails.
But the project has its detractors. Some say the bike trail network conflicts with Prineville’s rural values and will attract too many outsiders. A Facebook group called “Don’t Bend Prineville” has members that oppose the project due to a fear of rapid growth. Others say the mountain bike project will drive wildlife out of the area, increase traffic and cause environmental damage.
Project protestors will gather in front of the courthouse and talk with members of the Prineville community about the Lemon Gulch project, said Nielsen. Protestors plan to rally around downtown with signs that call attention to the project.
“We’re organizing the protest rally to let the USFS know that Prineville and Crook County communities do not support building a mountain bike trails complex in the Lemon Creek Watershed,” said Nielsen.
Nielsen adds that he is not opposed to mountain biking on public lands but he maintains that the Lemon Gulch area should be off-limits because of its importance as habitat for elk and deer. He advocates dispersed recreation in the area and no mountain bike trail construction.
Emmy Andrews, executive director for Central Oregon Trail Alliance, counters that among the locations considered for mountain bike trail expansion in the Prineville area, Lemon Gulch was the least environmentally sensitive of the areas screened.
She adds that there is a seasonal closure for deer and elk winter range which would remain in effect even if the trails are built.
“If there are no people in the forest that would be best for wildlife,” said Andrews. “But whatever people are doing, whether are driving their cars or hunting or whatever they are doing, that does create an impact. But this was the least environmentally sensitive area that was found.”
Kassidy Kern, a spokesperson for the Ochoco National Forest, said an Environmental Assessment for the project has not yet been released and the Forest Service is currently waiting on input from the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs.
