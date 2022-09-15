Courthouse (copy)
The Crook County Courthouse in Prineville.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A group that opposes a plan to build a dedicated mountain biking area northeast of Prineville is planning to hold a rally against the project on Saturday in Prineville.

The rally against the Lemon Gulch Trail System Project is planned for 10 a.m. in front of the Crook County Courthouse, said Dave Nielsen, one of the organizers of the meeting.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

