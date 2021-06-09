The Deschutes National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday northeast of La Pine as part of a training program for firefighters. The burn will be the final one for the Deschutes National Forest this spring.
Fuels specialists and fire crews will burn approximately 20 to 50 acres along Forest Service Road 21, northeast of La Pine and east of U.S. Highway 97. Ignitions will be completed in one day are were planned to start at 10 a.m.
The primary purpose of the burn is to train firefighters within a controlled environment but the burn also meets ecosystem objectives. Prescribed fires are conducted to reduce fuel loads that if left untreated can burn out of control during a wildfire.
Smoke from the burn may linger in the area for up to a week but the smoke impact is expected to be minimal to nearby communities.
