Fuels specialists working with the Deschutes National Forest plan to conduct a prescribed burn in areas west of Bend on Thursday, including areas around the Phil’s Trail bike paths. The burn will be visible to Bend residents and drivers along Century Drive.
The project area is south of Phil’s Trailhead and will include portions of KGB, COG and Marvin’s Garden trails. The bike trails will be closed during the operation. Forest Road 4604 will also be closed along with several small Forest Service roads.
Prescribed burns are conducted across areas of Central Oregon to eliminate or reduce ground cover that can fuel wildfires in summer.
Thursday’s prescribed burn is expected to cover 350 acres. The ignitions will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and could be extended into Friday . Smoke and residual burning will be visible in the area for up to a week after the ignition.
Nighttime and early morning smoke are expected to settle in neighborhoods in west Bend. Residents are encouraged to keep windows closed and turn on headlights if smoke is visible on roads.
