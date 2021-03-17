Fuels specialists canceled a 20-acre prescribed fire Wednesday, about two miles west of the Central Cascades Welcome Station at the junction of Century Drive and Forest Service Road 4610.
The purpose of this burn was to improve conditions for future prescribed fires in the area, according to a statement from the Deschutes National Forest.
Prescribed burns are conducted to improve forest health and reduce the potential for large, out-of-control forest fires. The burns mimic natural fires that historically swept through forests every 10 to 20 years.
Wind conditions weren't right for the planned burn Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.