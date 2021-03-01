Piles of downed juniper on 450 acres of land near Juniper Butte will be ignited Thursday, provided conditions remain favorable.
The pile burns will occur in areas parallel to U.S. Highway 97 near Culver, according to a news release from the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grasslands.
Smoke from the pile burns will be visible in areas south of Madras near Highway 97, King and Morris lanes, and Haystack Drive.
Wood to be burned is debris from a thinning project in the Willow Creek Watershed. The project removed thousands of junipers to restore range conditions and water availability.
The pile burns will improve critical winter range for big game and provide better summer grazing conditions while reducing hazardous fuel loading to lower the risk of large-scale wildfire across the landscape.
Smoke impacts could affect areas around Madras. The public is advised to close windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, drivers should turn on their headlights and slow down while driving through smoky areas.
The Oregon Health Authority advises that people who suffer from respiratory ailments or a heart condition remain indoors in smoke-impacted areas.
