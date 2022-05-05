Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District are planning to conduct prescribed burns on 2,700 acres of forestland within the wildland-urban interface close to Sunriver and La Pine.
Ignitions could start as soon as next week and will intermittently occur over the next four to six weeks as conditions warrant for safe and effective operations.
The Sunriver prescribed fire units include:
• 700 acres adjacent to Cottonwood Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Sunriver.
• 1,000 acres south of Anne’s Butte and west of the Three Rivers subdivision.
• 1,300 acres east of Highway 97 and south of Lava River Cave.
Each area will consist of three to four days of ignitions.
The La Pine prescribed fire units include 750 acres of prescribed fire east of Newberry Estates, adjacent to County Road 21. If favorable conditions occur this spring, fire managers also plan to conduct ignitions on 150 acres of forest west of Bend.
Fire managers are implementing the understory burns to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation, decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from communities.
Due to changing weather conditions, residents of these areas can expect some smoke to be present during and after the prescribed fire. Smoke tends to settle low lying areas overnight and residents are advised to close windows at night when smoke is present.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.