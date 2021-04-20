Prescribed burns to reduce forest vegetation are planned for areas about 5 miles east of La Pine on Wednesday and Thursday.
The burns will start at 10 a.m. on both days and cover 600 acres of land, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest.
The designated burn areas are located along the north side of Forest Road 22 (Finley Butte Road), between Forest Road 9750 and Forest Road 2215. The units will be monitored following ignitions and into the weekend.
La Pine-area residents should expect to see smoke through the week, more heavily in subdivisions east of town such as Newberry Estates. Flaggers and pilot cars may be in use along Forest Road 22 and drivers may experience delays.
The prescribed fire will reduce fuel loadings in ponderosa pine stands that were treated as part of the Ogden Landscape Vegetation Management Project, which is designed to prevent wildfire from entering the La Pine community.
Prescribed fire in this area conducted in 2018 helped to slow and eventually stop the spread of last year’s Rosland Road Fire, which burned 393 acres.
Evening and early morning smoke may occur in the affected areas. Residents are advised to keep windows closed at night and turn on headlights while driving.
