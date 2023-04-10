For the fifth year in a row, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife won’t allow anglers to fish for spring chinook on the Deschutes River.

Fishing for spring chinook on the Deschutes has not been permitted since 2018. The ODFW says over the last several years only about 100 to 300 wild adults have returned to spawning grounds in the Warm Springs River, a tributary of the Deschutes River.

