Double Creek Fire (copy)

Flames from the Double Creek Fire, can be seen Sept. 12. The fire burned near the Idaho state line. It was 100% contained Oct. 24.

 Robert Ordonez/Pacific Northwest IMT 2 via InciWeb, file

The amount of forestland burned by wildfire in the Pacific Northwest fell by two-thirds this year compared to a year ago, due in part to wet spring weather.

More than 549,000 acres burned in Oregon and Washington this year compared to the more than 1.5 million acres burned a year ago, according to data from the Deschutes National Forest.

