Fuels specialists from the Deschutes National Forest will conduct pile burning this week to reduce fuel loads in the forest.
Around 126 acres of hand piles and 131 acres of machine-made piles northeast of Tumalo Falls are planned to be burned during the operation, according to a press release. The work will be conducted near Forest Service Road 4601. Smoke may be visible from Bend and surrounding areas.
The burning will begin Thursday and last through the week. If conditions are not conducive to completing the work this week, fuels specialists may return to the area later this month to finish the job.
No road or trail closures are anticipated during the work but smoke and flames may be visible from Mrazek Trail. Smoke may settle overnight in low-lying areas due to cold nighttime temperatures.
Pile burning is also expected to continue through this week on Forest Service Road 12, located 15 miles northwest of Sisters. Smoke may be visible from Sisters and Camp Sherman.
The Bend Fort-Rock Ranger District has conducted ignitions on approximately 5,500 piles across 1,000 acres of land this fall.
