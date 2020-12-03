Piles of wood collected to reduce the possibility of wildfire will be burned starting Thursday on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest. Smoke from the burns will be visible from Sisters and could drift onto Highway 20 and other roads in the area.
Piles within approximately 120 acres of the Vin Stewardship area will be ignited, according to a release. The area lies approximately 10 miles southwest of Sisters, in the area around Melvin Butte.
The project is intended to reduce hazardous materials and slash in areas to allow the planting of ponderosa pine. Ponderosa trees, which typically grow to a height of 100 feet, are considered one of the most fire-resistant of pine species.
Authorities advise that if smoke drifts onto highways, drivers should slow down, turn on headlights and proceed with caution. Piles could smolder, burn and produce smoke for several days after ignition.
