Kritzer and Gebauer snowshoe along the snow course at Crater Lake National Park on Jan. 31. Snow courses were established across the Western U.S. in the early 20th century to help water managers better predict wet and dry years for agricultural purposes. Automated snow telemetry sites measure the snowpack in many places today, but some data is still gathered the old-fashioned way.
Kritzer and Gebauer assemble a metal pole used to measure the snowpack. The pole’s design has remained largely unchanged since measurements began, and while most snow courses have been replaced by automated SNOTEL sites, the course behind Crater Lake National Park headquarters allows scientists to get out into the field and evaluate conditions themselves.
Crater Lake is the snowiest place in the Klamath Basin, receiving more than 400 inches per year on average. But that's down 34% from the 1930s — more of the park's snow is falling as rain due to warmer temperatures.
Kritzer uses the pole to measure snow depth all the way down to the ground and extract a core sample. Understanding the behavior of snow from year to year is crucial, because the hydrology of the Klamath Basin evolved to accumulate snow as a natural reservoir in the winter that slowly releases into soils, streams and lakes throughout the summer. If less snow than normal accumulates during the winter, ecosystems could be left parched too early in the summer.
The measurement scientists are most concerned about is snow-water equivalent, which explains how many inches of water the snowpack will contribute to the landscape once it melts. Matthew Kritzer, hydrologist with the Bureau of Reclamation, and Chris Gebauer, soil scientist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, use a specialized scale to weigh the pole, determining the water content of the snow core contained inside.
Gebauer takes down the snow data. At this point in the year, with no significant snowstorms hitting the region since early January, the Klamath Basin's overall snow-water equivalent is about 73% of normal.
Having taken five measurements along the snow course, Kritzer begins to disassemble the pole. The data collected at Crater Lake will be fed into a model along with more than 20 other sites throughout the Upper Klamath Basin to estimate how spring and summer streamflows might respond once the snow melts.
At the beginning of each month in winter, the Natural Resources Conservation Service produces a report on snowpack conditions across Oregon, predicting how the water content in mountain snow may translate into streamflows during the spring and summer.
More than 50-80% of the water supply around the West starts out as snow, so those in agriculture, recreation, flood management and hydropower generation use the data for planning.
Much of the snowpack measurements around the West come from more than 900 automatic snow telemetry sites positioned in key high-altitude areas. They transmit data hourly year-round, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Every year, curious bears damage about a dozen of the automated sites.
Before the installation of automated sites, surveyors hiked to locations to collect snowpack data. In a few locations, scientists still take measurements the old-fashioned way, using a long aluminum tube. The Herald and News in Klamath Falls went along with the snow guys late last month as they gathered data at Crater Lake National Park.
