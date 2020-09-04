The commercial harvest of matsutake mushrooms in much of Central Oregon this year will no longer require a paid permit. Foragers will instead need an authorization letter from the national forest where they plan to collect the mushrooms.
The authorization letter, which allows collection, transport, and sale of the mushrooms, carries no charge. Letters from the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, and Willamette national forests will be available from Tuesday until Nov. 8, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The temporary change to the permitting process is due to COVID-19, as the Forest Service seeks ways to maximize social distancing measures.
Packets containing authorizing letters and the requirements for harvesting matsutake mushrooms will be available at forest service offices. Foragers can pick up the packets starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.
One letter permits foragers to collect matsutake mushrooms on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests.
In Bend, the packets can be picked up at the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District office, located at 63095 Deschutes Market Road.
Matsutake mushrooms are prized in East Asia and used particularly by the Japanese in traditional gift-giving customs.
