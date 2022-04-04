Overnight permit reservations for the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System are set to begin on Tuesday, according to the Deschutes and Willamette national forests. The permits are required for all overnight use within the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 40% of the overnight permit reservations will be available for advanced reservations on recreation.gov. The remaining 60% of the overnight permits will become available through a rolling seven-day window on recreation.gov once the permit season begins. Reservations can also be made by calling 877-444-6777.
New groups will be able to launch daily from every trailhead. This is a change from last year when a group could only start once another group left the wilderness. Overnight trips can be up to 13 nights (14 days maximum) with groups no larger than 12 individuals. The processing fee for an overnight permit is $6.
While overnight permits begin this week, day use permits for the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System this year are required from June 15 and Oct. 15. The day use permits are required on 19 of 79 trails within the three wilderness areas.
Day use permits will be open for reservation in 10-day and two-day rolling windows beginning on June 5. Permits for the 10-day rolling window will be 60% of the permit quota while the two-day rolling window will be 40% of the permit quota.
This change was made to reduce the number of no-shows and increase opportunities for people to get day-use permits, according to the release.
