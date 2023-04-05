OR-7

In this remote camera photo taken May 3, 2014, the wolf OR-7 stands on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon’s Cascade Mountains.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/File photo

Wolves are a contentious issue in Oregon, sparking heated debate between environmental conservationists who want to increase the state's biodiversity and ranchers who are concerned for the safety of their herds. 

But unlike deer, elk, or even cougars, very little is known about wolves in Central Oregon. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife they have only recently migrated into the region and have been rarely seen.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019.

