Oregonians have given an overwhelming response to one senator’s request to nominate rivers to be protected under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
More than 2,200 people responded to a request by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., after he called on Oregonians to send in their nominations, according to a release. Those who participated offered 15,000 nominations for over 4,000 miles of rivers and streams.
Congress enacted the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1968 to preserve rivers that offered extraordinary natural, cultural and recreational value for the public. The act protects rivers and streams in a free-flowing condition in both federal and nonfederal areas. Rivers can be listed as having wild, scenic or recreational value.
“Oregonians’ overwhelming response shows both that our state enjoys a unique love affair with our iconic rivers and that Oregonians support efforts to do more to protect these treasured waterways,” said Wyden in a statement.
Wyden thanked whitewater rafters, anglers and other respondents for their help in protecting the waterways for both recreation and clean drinking water.
The nominations included one from students at Pacific Crest Middle School, in Bend, who asked Wyden to protect Tumalo Creek, a 20-mile long waterway that runs through Deschutes County.
Legislation passed by Congress last year will add more than 250 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers in Oregon.
Oregon now has 2,173 miles designated in the Wild and Scenic Rivers system, although this is just a fraction of Oregon’s 110,994 miles of rivers and streams. Protected rivers include the Metolius and the Deschutes.
Recreation on rivers, including fishing and boating, provides jobs for Oregonians, said Wyden. He cited a report that 172,000 jobs in Oregon rely on the outdoor recreation industry, and these jobs generate $16.4 billion in economic activity statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.