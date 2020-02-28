The non-profit environmental organization SOLVE is inviting Oregonians to sign up for Earth Day projects with the goal of removing litter and invasive plant species and planting trees and shrubs.
Volunteers for the project, called SOLVE IT for Earth Day, can choose from more than 100 statewide projects that focus on cleaning up Oregon parks, waterways, communities and natural habitats.
The programs will be held between April 11 and April 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested parties can get information and sign up by visiting www.solveoregon.org/volunteer-earth-day. Information is also available by calling 503-943-2835.
SOLVE has a long history of facilitating Earth Day events. Over the past 30 years, more than 118,000 SOLVE volunteers have jointly removed 15 million pounds of litter and invasive plants on Earth Day clean up events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.