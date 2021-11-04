Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have introduced legislation that would establish a national monument at Sutton Mountain in Wheeler County, 90 miles northeast of Bend.
The Sutton Mountain and Painted Hills Area Wildfire Resiliency, Preservation, and Economic Enhancement Act, introduced Wednesday, would establish a national monument on 66,000 acres of public lands surrounding the Painted Hills. The Painted Hills would remain part of the 14,000-acre John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
The new monument would include a number of recreational areas, including Sutton Mountain, Pat’s Canyon, Sand Mountain, Gable Creek, and Dead Dog.
The proposal would create new economic opportunities in Wheeler County and would provide permanent protections for public lands in the area, according to a statement from the offices of Wyden and Merkley.
The proposed national monument would ensure the preservation of some of Oregon’s wildest landscapes and would encourage tourism in the area. Livestock grazing would still be permitted within the national monument boundaries.
According to the proposal, the National Park Service would continue to administer the Painted Hills for visitation, while the Bureau of Land Management would manage the surrounding new national monument for fish and wildlife resources, cultural preservation, backcountry recreation, and continued livestock grazing.
“It's a unique combination of public lands ownership where the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management would each manage to their strength,” said Mark Salvo, program director for the Oregon Natural Desert Association.
Habitat in the area includes plateau, grassland, and rocky ridges. Rocky Mountain elk, California bighorn sheep, golden eagle, and mule deer are some of the wildlife native to the area. Steelhead trout inhabit the waters of Bridge Creek.
