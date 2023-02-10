The thick, dark clouds that have poured over the Cascades from Western Oregon in winter have provided only mediocre amounts of snowfall in recent years. Now, some hope cloud seeding could turn things around and boost snowpack in times of drought.

Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, last month submitted a bill that could open up opportunities for cloud seeding in Oregon. Senate Bill 58 states that a cloud-seeding program may benefit basins throughout the state and it would give the Water Resources Department the tools it needs to implement seeding programs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.