Scientists in Oregon have developed a technique that could lead to more accurate dating of historic earthquakes.
The work by researchers at Portland State University and the University of Oregon, published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, offers a solution to a common problem that arises when using radiocarbon dating to determine the past activity of faults.
“This is what people really want to know: How often do these things happen? And we’re dealing with really messy data to try to give clean numbers on earthquake timing and earthquake frequency,” said Portland State University Professor Ashley Streig, lead author on the paper.
Radiocarbon dating is one of the primary methods paleoseismologists like Streig use to determine the age of earthquakes.
By digging down into the earth at fault lines, researchers can see a cross-section of sediment layers, including the layers that were shifted, warped or broken during the earthquake. The top of those broken layers would have been the exposed ground when the earthquake happened, and organic material in that layer can be dated with radiocarbon.
In reality, inaccuracies can arise.
Redwoods and Douglas fir trees that are commonly found from Northern California to British Columbia might live 500 years or longer. And every year they add another ring of growth. Each ring would register a different age through radiocarbon testing.
While working along the San Andreas Fault in California, Streig and her colleagues discovered a buried stump of logged redwood tree. The stump was buried right next to the spot where two major earthquakes had hit. They were able to determine when the tree was logged and consequently the age of each ring of the tree. With this information, they were able to calibrate the radiocarbon dates of the charcoal they tested and figure out the exact dates of the earthquakes.
“That’s the cool thing of (Streig’s) study is that she used the tree rings to … narrow the range of time in calendar years that that last event occurred,” said Andrew Meigs, a geology professor at Oregon State University.
Using this new method, her team calculated that previous age estimates for the earthquakes were too old by about a century. And the average recurrence rate of earthquakes in the region large enough to rupture the surface of the earth wasn’t every 250 years — it was closer to 150 years — a significant difference if you’re planning development in the area.
Scientists have used tree rings to date earthquakes in the past — including the last major Cascadia subduction zone earthquake in the Pacific Northwest.
“If you try to go out and use radiocarbon to date the 1700 (Cascadia) earthquake, the radiocarbon is too messy,” said Meigs, the OSU professor. “The trees of southern Washington, for example, informed (researchers) that the earthquake … had to have occurred between the growing season of the 1699 and 1700. It was the tree rings that narrowed it down to a six-month span.”
Streig’s new method could push the intersection of the two fields further.
“Our hope is that we can take sites where we have a lot of charcoal that’s been dated, and we can try to use the approach that’s presented in this paper to reduce the uncertainty on the age of these earthquakes,” she said.
