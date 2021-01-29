January often means long, dark nights spent inside with a movie and cup of tea. Fortunately, the Oregon Natural Desert Association has created an online tool to beat the winter blues and inspire a summer trip to the wilds of southeastern Oregon.
The tool is an online story-map that combines gorgeous photography, short video clips, audio clips and snippets of information on a webpage that is viewed simply by scrolling up and down.
The natural desert association, a Bend-based non-profit that protects habitats on the Oregon High Desert, launched the online tool this month. It can be found at: http://bit.ly/sagebrush-story-map or by visiting ONDA.org. The tool is best viewed on a computer screen or tablet — a mobile phone screen is just too small to do it justice.
The story-map features the Greater Hart-Sheldon region, several million acres of untouched sagebrush habitat that straddles the Oregon-Nevada border, close to the town of Lakeview.
“The Greater Hart-Sheldon has some of the darkest night skies, richest human histories, and densest concentration of wilderness-quality lands in the lower 48 states,” said Jeremy Austin, the desert association's policy manager.
The region is rich in wildlife and the story-map contains delightful images of burrowing owls, bighorn sheep, trout and sage-grouse. Hart-Sheldon is one of about six areas identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the most important habitat for the long-term survival of the greater sage-grouse, said Austin.
One of the largest and longest pronghorn antelope migrations in the country can also be found in the Greater Hart-Sheldon. One particularly unique feature of the desert association's tool is a map that shows the annual migration of a single female pronghorn, which was tracked with a radio device.
"As someone who has spent a lot of time there, this piece tells of the story of the Greater Hart-Sheldon far better than anything else I've seen in print or online," said Tim Greyhavens, a photographer who contributed to the project.
The story map also covers the history, flora, and geography of the area, as well as the human-caused threats to this sensitive habitat. The Greater Hart-Sheldon region is threatened by the fossil fuel industry — 44% of the area is at risk for high energy development.
Austin calls the area a rare opportunity to protect and conserve habitat cores, particularly when compared to other high-value migration corridors and sagebrush habitats in North America, where oil and gas drilling, interstate highways, commodity production, and development pressures have created near-impenetrable barriers for wildlife movement.
On top of being an ideal place to spot wildlife, Austin says the Hart-Sheldon offers unparalleled High Desert solitude.
"It's difficult to explain the feeling of the desert," said Austin. "The soft coarseness. The cool, clean, saturated color after a rain. The expansive, uninterrupted viewsheds that extend for miles. Our hope is the story map can help convey some of these feelings to viewers."
