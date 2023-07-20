Owners of a farm and dairy in Southern Oregon previously fined by the state for allowing cow manure to flow into the Applegate River have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Noble Family Dairy, about 13 miles southeast of Grants Pass, dumped the manure for at least 20 days in 2019 and faced state charges and a civil penalty in 2020. The dairy also had more cows than allowed under its confined animal feeding operation permit with the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Under the permit, it could have 1,630 cows. Instead, the dairy had 1,760.
On Wednesday, the owners of the dairy, Larry and Sharon Noble, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Medford to violating their waste discharge permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a misdemeanor under the federal Clean Water Act. The agency ordered the operation to pay a $25,000 fine to the U.S. government. Under federal law, the business could have been fined $25,000 for every day it was in violation of its permit or nearly $500,000 total, according to court documents.
In an email, a lawyer for the Noble Family Farm, Kristen Tranetzki, wrote that the dairy has remained in compliance with its permits since the 2019 violations.
“The new management team is fully committed to compliance with state and federal regulations,” Tranetzki wrote.The illegal disposal of manure into the Applegate River for at least 20 days between March and April 2019 caused significantly high levels of E. coli in the Applegate River for months, court records said. Testing in late March 2019 revealed the water downstream of the dairy had more than 1,500 times the acceptable level of E. coli under state water quality standards. When ingested, E. coli bacteria can cause severe intestinal and urinary tract problems, pneumonia, meningitis, kidney failure and even death. The U.S. attorneys prosecuting the case described it in court documents as “a serious offense that posed a risk to the environment and the public.”
