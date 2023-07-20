EPA to change pesticide application rules

A sign on the Environmental Protection Agency building in Washington, D.C.

 123RF

Owners of a farm and dairy in Southern Oregon previously fined by the state for allowing cow manure to flow into the Applegate River have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Noble Family Dairy, about 13 miles southeast of Grants Pass, dumped the manure for at least 20 days in 2019 and faced state charges and a civil penalty in 2020. The dairy also had more cows than allowed under its confined animal feeding operation permit with the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.